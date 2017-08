May 11 (Reuters) - MLP AG

* Q1 OPERATING EBIT INCREASES BY MORE THAN 50 PERCENT TO EUR 13.3 MILLION

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED BY 7 PERCENT TO EUR 163.0 MILLION

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT INCREASED FROM EUR 6.2 MILLION TO EUR 8.6 MILLION

* 2017 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED: AS EXPECTED, OPERATING EBIT IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO AT LEAST EUR 45 MILLION