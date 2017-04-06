BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
April 6 MLS Multimedia SA:
* FY 2016 turnover at 25.4 million euros ($27.03 million) versus 21.4 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA at 6.3 million euros versus 5.0 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net profit at 2.2 million euros versus 2.0 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 9.3 million euros
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment