4 months ago
BRIEF-MM Asset Management to reject Pollard's offer to acquire Innova Gaming
#Casinos & Gaming
April 21, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-MM Asset Management to reject Pollard's offer to acquire Innova Gaming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Innova Gaming Group Inc

* MM Asset Management announces intention to reject Pollard's offer to acquire Innova Gaming for $2.10 per share

* MM Asset Management says believes that Pollard's offer materially undervalues Innova common shares

* MM Asset Management says encourages Innova's special committee to run a full strategic review process that it expects to lead to deal at higher price

* MM Asset Management says exercises control or direction over approximately 11.3% of outstanding common shares of Innova Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

