FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-MM2 Asia announces launch of IPO of Unusual
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
April 4, 2017 / 12:49 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-MM2 Asia announces launch of IPO of Unusual

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - MM2 Asia Ltd :

* Proposed spin-off and listing of the unusual group of companies on the catalist board of the sgx-st

* Mm2 asia ltd - launch of initial public offering of shares in share capital of unusual limited

* Mm2 asia ltd - unusual is placing 97 million shares at a placement price of s$0.20 per placement share

* Mm2 asia ltd - company will retain indirect shareholding interest in unusual of approximately 41.91% immediately after placement

* Mm2 asia ltd - size of placement will be approximately s$19.4 million

* Mm2 asia ltd - placement will have no impact on company's issued and paid-up share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.