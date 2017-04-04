BRIEF-MM2 Asia announces launch of IPO of Unusual

April 4 (Reuters) - MM2 Asia Ltd :

* Proposed spin-off and listing of the unusual group of companies on the catalist board of the sgx-st

* Mm2 asia ltd - launch of initial public offering of shares in share capital of unusual limited

* Mm2 asia ltd - unusual is placing 97 million shares at a placement price of s$0.20 per placement share

* Mm2 asia ltd - company will retain indirect shareholding interest in unusual of approximately 41.91% immediately after placement

* Mm2 asia ltd - size of placement will be approximately s$19.4 million

* Mm2 asia ltd - placement will have no impact on company's issued and paid-up share capital