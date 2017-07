July 18 (Reuters) - MM2 Asia Ltd:

* Entered into subscription agreements with certain subscribers

* Subscription agreements in connection with issuance by issuer of an aggregate of S$93 million convertible notes

* Proposed issue of convertible debt securities by MM Connect Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MM2 Asia Ltd

* Board intends to use proceeds of convertible securities for proposed acquisition, group's cinema business