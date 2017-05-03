BRIEF-Fox News says The Five co-host Bob Beckel terminated
* Fox News says The Five co-host Bob Beckel was "terminated for making an insensitive remark to an African-American employee" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 MM2 Asia Ltd:
* Unit entered into a binding MoU with Cinema Pro Limited and Kbro Media Co. Limited
* MoU with Cinema Pro & Kbro Media to acquire 3.2 million new shares, totalling 19.68% of enlarged share capital at hkd1.25 each in Cinema Pro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fox News says The Five co-host Bob Beckel was "terminated for making an insensitive remark to an African-American employee" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 19 A Syrian refugee is gunned down by border police but instead of dying he finds he can fly, in "Jupiter's Moon", a film about the European migration crisis that baffled audiences at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Star Tilda Swinton hails director's "liberated vision" (Updates after news conference)