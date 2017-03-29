FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mm2 asia says units entered into MOU with starhub Cable Vision and Astro Malaysia Holdings
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
March 29, 2017

BRIEF-Mm2 asia says units entered into MOU with starhub Cable Vision and Astro Malaysia Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Mm2 Asia Ltd:

* Mm2 entertainment pte, mm2 entertainment sdn entered into non-binding memorandum of understanding with starhub cable vision and astro malaysia holdings

* Total cost for voice is estimated to be around s$5.0 million

* Starhub intends to invest and sponsor in singapore segment, whereas astro intends to invest in malaysia segment

* Starhub cable vision and astro malaysia are coming in as partners to collaborate on broadcast, promotion and securing of sponsorships in the voice

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

