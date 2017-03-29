BRIEF-Mm2 asia says units entered into MOU with starhub Cable Vision and Astro Malaysia Holdings

March 29 (Reuters) - Mm2 Asia Ltd:
* Mm2 entertainment pte, mm2 entertainment sdn entered into non-binding memorandum of understanding with starhub cable vision and astro malaysia holdings
* Total cost for voice is estimated to be around s$5.0 million
* Starhub intends to invest and sponsor in singapore segment, whereas astro intends to invest in malaysia segment
* Starhub cable vision and astro malaysia are coming in as partners to collaborate on broadcast, promotion and securing of sponsorships in the voice
