BRIEF-MMI Holdings reports HY HEPS of 99.6 cents

March 2 (Reuters) - MMI Holdings Ltd

* interim dividend maintained at 65 cents per share

* Six month diluted core headline earnings down 5% to r1 598 million

* Hy net insurance premiums 14.07 million rand versus 14.144 million rand

* Hy net income 20.657 million rand versus 32.701 million rand

* Health insurance jv in india is likely to be largest ongoing investment initiative outside of south africa in near future

* Hy diluted core headline earnings 99.6 cents versus 104.7 cents year ago