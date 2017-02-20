FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MMI Holdings says six month basic HEPS seen down between 25-35 pct
February 20, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-MMI Holdings says six month basic HEPS seen down between 25-35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Mmi Holdings Ltd:

* Says core headline earnings per share are expected to be down by between 0 and 10 percent for six month period

* Says core HEPS continue to be affected by weak underwriting experience on group disability business (approximately 60 mln rand lower than in prior period)

* Says group's interim period basic EPS are expected to be between 59 -69 cents compared to 98.7 cents, a decrease of between 30 - 40 percent

* Says basic HEPS are expected to be between 59 -68 cents compared to 91.3 cents, showing a decrease of between 25 -35 percent versus last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

