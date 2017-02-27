BRIEF-Supernus announces settlement with Actavis on Trokendi XR patent litigation
* Supernus announces settlement with Actavis on Trokendi XR patent litigation
Feb 28 MMJ Phytotech Ltd
* mmj targeting early entry into evolving australian medicinal cannabis market through importation of cannabidiol (cbd) capsules
* HL Pharma Pty Ltd has submitted its application for a medicinal cannabis import licence to department of Health. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Supernus announces settlement with Actavis on Trokendi XR patent litigation
ATLANTA, March 7 Arthritis prevents a growing number of Americans from engaging in daily routines like holding a cup, lifting a bag of groceries and walking to a car, a federal report said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed a plan by Republican lawmakers to replace the Obamacare healthcare statute that faces obstacles to becoming law from across the U.S. political spectrum.