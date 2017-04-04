FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-M&N Group Holdings LLC and Manning & Napier Group LLC entered into a redemption agreement - SEC Filing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 9:59 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-M&N Group Holdings LLC and Manning & Napier Group LLC entered into a redemption agreement - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Manning & Napier Inc

* Manning & Napier Inc - On March 31, 2017, M&N Group Holdings, LLC and Manning & Napier Group, LLC entered into a redemption agreement - SEC Filing

* Manning & Napier Inc - On March 31, Manning & Napier Group also entered into redemption agreement with Manning & Napier Capital Co LLC

* Manning & Napier - Under redemption deal, manning & napier group redeemed 1.8 million class a units held by group holdings for redemption price of $9.6 million

* Manning & Napier- Under MNCC redemption agreement, group redeemed 37,246 class a units held by MNCC in exchange for redemption price of $198,148.72 Source text: [bit.ly/2oXlcaX] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.