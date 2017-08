May 30 (Reuters) - MOA Group Ltd:

* FY revenue increased 26pct to NZ$10.25 million

* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"

* FY net loss of NZ$2.35 million versus loss of NZ$2.97 mln