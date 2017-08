May 9 (Reuters) - Moberg Pharma Ab (Publ)

* Moberg pharma ab (publ) q1 net revenue sek 104.6 million (69.5)

* Moberg pharma ab (publ) q1 operating profit (ebit) sek 6.9 million (0.5) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)