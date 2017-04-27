BRIEF-CombiMatrix Q1 loss per share $0.19
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 27 Mobileiron Inc
* Mobileiron announces solid first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.06
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to $42.3 million
* Mobileiron inc says revenue is expected to be between $42.5 million and $44.5 million in q2
* Mobileiron inc says gross billings are expected to be between $47 million and $49 million in q2
* Mobileiron inc says non-gaap gross margin is expected to be between 82% and 84% in q2
* Mobileiron inc says company is making no changes to its previously provided outlook for 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $42.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $43.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.19, revenue view $182.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
