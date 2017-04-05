BRIEF-Modern Land China says unit entered into equity cooperation agreement

April 5 (Reuters) - Modern Land China Co Ltd :

* Hongye Benpao entered into equity cooperation agreement with Tianhao Investment and Hongchuang Real Estate

* Hongye Benpao shall acquire entire equity interest of Hongchuang Real Estate and sale loans I from Tianhao Investment

* Agreement for consideration of approximately RMB230.9 million

* Unit entered into equity transfer agreement with Yinhao Investment, Yongxin Investment and Xinlong Real Estate

* Zhihui Hongye shall acquire entire equity interest in Xinlong Real Estate and sale loans II from Yinhao Investment and Yongxin Investment

* Aggregate consideration of equity transfer agreement is approximately RMB202.3 million