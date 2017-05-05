May 5 Modern Land China Co Ltd:

* Zhanlan Moma and Modern Green Development entered into transfer agreement with Jiang Yang Group Chen and Ding

* Agreement for a total consideration of RMB434 million

* Zhanlan Moma agreed to acquire entire equity interest in target co and settle outstanding loans owed by target co to its external creditor

* Unit agreed to acquire equity interest in Jiangsu Jiang Yang Jin Xin Real Estate Development for total consideration of RMB434 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: