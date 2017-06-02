FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Modern Media Acquisition Corp announces upcoming separation of trading of its common stock, rights and warrants
June 2, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Modern Media Acquisition Corp announces upcoming separation of trading of its common stock, rights and warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Modern Media Acquisition Corp

* Modern Media Acquisition Corp announces upcoming separation of trading of its common stock, rights and warrants

* From June 7, holders of its units may separately trade common stock, rights, warrants comprising units on Nasdaq capital market

* No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of units, only whole warrants eligible to trade on Nasdaq

* Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under symbol "MMDMU,"

* Shares of common stock, rights and warrants to trade on Nasdaq under symbols "MMDM," "MMDMR" and "MMDMW," respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

