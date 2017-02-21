BRIEF-Modsys International says on Feb 15 two of its units amended Oct 2, 2013 agreement with Comerica Bank

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Modsys International Ltd:

* On Feb 15, 2 of co's units entered into Seventh Amendment to existing loan, security agreement with Comerica Bank dated Oct 2, 2013

* Seventh Amendment increases amount of credit available on non-formula line to $3 million - SEC filing

* Seventh Amendment extends maturity date of non-formula revolving line and revolving line to February 15, 2019

* Seventh Amendment decreases revolving line amount of credit available to $1 million from $1.5 million Source text: (bit.ly/2m9hH0a) Further company coverage: