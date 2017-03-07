BRIEF-Mogo announces Q4 revenue of $11.8 million

March 7 (Reuters) - Mogo Finance Technology Inc:

* Mogo announces fourth quarter & full-year 2016 financial results

* Mogo Finance Technology Inc - revenue for Q4 of 2016 was $11.8 million, a 5% decrease from same period last year

* Added approximately 56,000 new members in q4 and 162,000 during full year of 2016

* Mogo Finance Technology Inc - net loss for quarter was $3.2 million, a 42% improvement compared to net loss of $5.6 million during same period last year