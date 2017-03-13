FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Mohawk Industries says entered into extension agreement by, among co, certain of its subsidiaries, as borrowers, Wells Fargo Bank
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Mohawk Industries says entered into extension agreement by, among co, certain of its subsidiaries, as borrowers, Wells Fargo Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Mohawk Industries Inc:

* Mohawk Industries says entered into an extension agreement by and among co and certain of its subsidiaries, as borrowers, Wells Fargo Bank - sec filing

* Mohawk Industries Inc says extension agreement to extend term of its existing $1.8 billion credit facility, which company entered into on march 26, 2015

* Mohawk Industries Inc says extension agreement extends maturity date of senior credit facility from March 26, 2021 to March 26, 2022 Source text (bit.ly/2mTGhW3) Further company coverage:

