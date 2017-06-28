BRIEF-Cabin has secured $3.3 million in seed financing
Cabin says has secured $3.3 million in seed financing
June 28 Moiselle International Holdings Ltd
* FY revenue HK$280.4 million versus HK$328.0 million
* FY loss attributable to equity shareholders of company HK$52.0 million versus loss of HK$56.5 million
Board recommended payment of a final dividend of HK 2 cents per ordinary share in respect of year
June 28 A New York Supreme Court Justice sided with J. Crew Group Inc in a dispute with some of its senior lenders, allowing the U.S. preppy retailer to move forward with a restructuring deal to cut its $2.1 billion debt pile.