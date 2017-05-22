U.S. singer Beyonce gives birth to twins - celebrity news websites
LOS ANGELES, June 17 U.S. singer Beyonce has given birth to twins in Los Angeles, several celebrity news websites reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.
May 22 Moko Social Media Ltd:
* Accepted resignation of chief executive officer Shripal Shah Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, June 17 U.S. singer Beyonce has given birth to twins in Los Angeles, several celebrity news websites reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.
NORRISTOWN, Pa., June 17 Pennsylvania prosecutors vowed to retry comedian Bill Cosby on sexual assault charges after a jury on Saturday failed to render a unanimous verdict despite 52 hours of deliberations in a case that echoed accusations made by dozens of women against him.