BRIEF-Retrophin board appoints Ron Squarer as director
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
April 6 Molecular Partners AG:
* Discloses change in shareholder base
* Long-Term venture capital investors holding reduced to 28% of share capital
* Private Investors acquired shares from venture capitalist investors in secondary block trades
April 13 Drug company Innoviva Inc said on Thursday it would undertake a review of its costs, including executive compensation following pressure from activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP.