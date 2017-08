May 30 (Reuters) - MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG:

* ‍PROVIDES ADDITIONAL DETAILS ON CLINICAL STUDIES OF PROPRIETARY LEAD ONCOLOGY ASSET MP0250​

* ‍FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN PHASE 2 MULTIPLE MYELOMA STUDY​

* ‍IND SUBMISSION TO FDA IN H2 2017 PLANNED FOR MP0250 IN EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (EGFR MUT NSCLC)​