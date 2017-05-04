May 4 Molecular Partners AG:
* Operating loss of 6.7 million Swiss francs and net loss of
7.6 million Swiss francs in Q1
* Net cash used in operating activities of 10.1 million
Swiss francs in Q1 2017, reflecting scale-up of research and
development, pipeline growth and progress of proprietary
clinical programs
* Ongoing strong financial position with 169.2 million Swiss
francs ($170.14 million)in cash and short-term time deposits as
of March 31, 2017
* In Q1 of 2017, Molecular Partners recognized total
revenues of 3.1 million francs (Q1 2016: 6.8 million francs) and
incurred operating expenses of 9.8 million francs (Q1 2016: 9.0
million francs)
* Second indication for phase 2 trial of MP0250 to be
disclosed in Q2 2017
* Phase 3 trials for DME to start in H2 2017
* Reiterates all elements of financial outlook 2017
