FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Moleculin Biotech files for non-timely 10-K
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Moleculin Biotech files for non-timely 10-K

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc

* Moleculin Biotech Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Moleculin Biotech Inc says expects to report a net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 of $3.9 million

* Moleculin Biotech - financial statements to be included in annual report on form 10-K for FY Dec. 31, 2016 will be prepared on a going concern basis

* Moleculin Biotech - sees cash on hand as of Dec. 31, 2016, additional cash from equity offering is sufficient to fund its planned operations into early 2018

* Moleculin Biotech says will not be sufficient to fund its planned operations for at least one year from the issuance of the financial statements

* Moleculin Biotech says financial factors raise substantial doubt regarding the company’s ability to continue as a going concern Source: (bit.ly/2oQ9BtX) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.