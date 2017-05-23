BRIEF-Moleculin Biotech says working to resubmit IND application for annamycin

May 23 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc

* Moleculin Biotech issues shareholder update on FDA designation of orphan drug and IND status for annamycin

* Moleculin Biotech - working to resubmit IND application for annamycin and to announce co may begin Phase I/II clinical trials by end of July of 2017

* Moleculin Biotech - if unable to obtain CMC data on timely basis,will delay resubmitting ind application for annamycin,which will delay clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: