May 2 Molina Healthcare Inc:
* Molina Healthcare reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.47
* Q1 earnings per share $1.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Molina Healthcare - FY 2017 earnings per diluted share and
adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance revised to reflect
acquisition termination fee
* Molina Healthcare Inc - confirming its 2017 outlook for
earnings per diluted share and adjusted earnings per diluted
share, to $2.53 and $2.90
* Molina Healthcare Inc - revising 2017 outlook for impact
of $75 million acquisition termination fee received in q1 of
2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Molina Healthcare Inc - qtrly total revenue $4,904 million
versus $4,343 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $4.78
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
