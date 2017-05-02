BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
May 2 Molina Healthcare
* Says CEO Mario molina, CFO John Molina were terminated without cause
* Says terminations were effective immediately and will entitle Dr. Molina and Mr. Molina to severance benefits
* Says Molinas entitled to acceleration/vesting of equity compensation as provided for in their employment agreements Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company