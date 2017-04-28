BRIEF-MolMed and Megapharm enter into a license and distribution agreement for Zalmoxis in Israel

April 28 (Reuters) - MolMed SpA:

* Molmed and Megapharm sign licensing and distribution contract for Zalmoxis in Israel

* Zalmoxis will be distributed and marketed by Megapharm, once approved by the Israeli Ministry of Health (MOH) and included in the Israeli national health basket of drugs by the MOH

* Zalmoxis is a cell-based therapy enabling bone marrow transplants from partially compatible donors currently in Phase III in high-risk acute leukemia Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)