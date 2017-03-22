BRIEF-Mologen: new strategic orientation, funding secured until start of 2018 through capital measures

March 22 (Reuters) - Mologen AG:
* New strategic orientation, successful capital measures and notable study progress in 2016
* Confident forecast for 2017
* Funding secured until start of 2018 through capital measures
* Lead product lefitolimod: significant milestones reached
* On 31 March 2016, chief medical officer (CMO) Alfredo Zurlo left company
* He is being succeeded by Matthias Baumann, who will start in his new position on 1 May 2017
* Funding secured until start of 2018 through capital measures secured future funding through two capital measures, with capital increase and convertible bond generating gross proceeds of 16.1 million euros ($17.39 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9259 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)