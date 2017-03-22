FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mologen: new strategic orientation, funding secured until start of 2018 through capital measures
March 22, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Mologen: new strategic orientation, funding secured until start of 2018 through capital measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Mologen AG:

* New strategic orientation, successful capital measures and notable study progress in 2016

* Confident forecast for 2017

* Funding secured until start of 2018 through capital measures

* Lead product lefitolimod: significant milestones reached

* On 31 March 2016, chief medical officer (CMO) Alfredo Zurlo left company

* He is being succeeded by Matthias Baumann, who will start in his new position on 1 May 2017

* Funding secured until start of 2018 through capital measures secured future funding through two capital measures, with capital increase and convertible bond generating gross proceeds of 16.1 million euros ($17.39 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9259 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

