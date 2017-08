April 24 (Reuters) - Mologen Ag:

* Positive subgroup results of the exploratory phase II IMPULSE study of lefitolimod in extensive-disease small-cell lung cancer (SCLC)

* Results are indicative for further development of lefitolimod in SCLC

* Randomized study evaluated efficacy and safety of lefitolimod in patients with extensive-disease small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)