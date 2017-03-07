FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Molson Coors announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes
March 7, 2017 / 8:33 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Molson Coors announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co:

* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes

* has commenced an offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes

* principal amount of this offering, together with concurrent previous offering, is expected to be equivalent to approximately $1.3 billion

* intends to use net proceeds of this offering and concurrent offering to repay a portion of amounts outstanding under its term loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

