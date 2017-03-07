FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing announces pricing euro-denominated senior notes offering
March 7, 2017 / 6:10 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing announces pricing euro-denominated senior notes offering

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co :

* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces pricing of its offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes

* Pricing of previously announced offering of eur500 million aggregate principal amount of its floating rate senior notes due 2019

* Notes will bear interest at a floating rate equal to three-month euribor, reset quarterly, plus 0.350% per annum

* Offering is expected to close on or about march 15, 2017

* Aggregate principal amount of offering, together with concurrent offering, is expected to be equivalent to about $1.5 billion

* Molson Coors expects to issue $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its u.s. Dollar-Denominated senior notes

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering and concurrent offering to repay portion of amounts outstanding under term loan facility

* $1.0 billion senior notes to consist of $500 million principal amount of 1.900% senior notes due 2019 & $500 million 2.250% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

