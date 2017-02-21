FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals Q4 earnings per share $0.60
February 21, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals Q4 earnings per share $0.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.60

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total collaboration revenue $ 34.2 million versus $22.4 million

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals-sees 2017 non-gaap operating expense guidance of about $200 - $240 million; sees q1 non-gaap operating expense to be $50 - $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

