BRIEF-Momo reports Q1 diluted net income per ads $0.40

May 23 (Reuters) - Momo Inc-

* Momo announces unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2017

* Q1 revenue $265.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.9 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $283 million to $288 million

* Momo Inc - diluted net income per ads was $0.40 in q1 of 2017

* Q1 diluted net income per ads $0.40

* Momo Inc - non-gaap diluted net income per ads was $0.44 in q1 of 2017

* Monthly active users were 85.2 million in march 2017, compared to 72.3 million in march 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $266.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: