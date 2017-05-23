FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Momo reports Q1 diluted net income per ads $0.40
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Momo reports Q1 diluted net income per ads $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Momo Inc-

* Momo announces unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2017

* Q1 revenue $265.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.9 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $283 million to $288 million

* Momo Inc - diluted net income per ads was $0.40 in q1 of 2017

* Q1 diluted net income per ads $0.40

* Momo Inc - non-gaap diluted net income per ads was $0.44 in q1 of 2017

* Monthly active users were 85.2 million in march 2017, compared to 72.3 million in march 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $266.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.