6 months ago
BRIEF-Monarch Casino & Resort's Q4 revenue $55.6 million
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Monarch Casino & Resort's Q4 revenue $55.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Monarch Casino & Resort Inc

* Monarch Casino & Resort's fourth quarter net revenues rise 8.0% to $55.6 million, net income increases 26.3% to $6.5 million and adjusted EBITDA grows 17.8% to $14.6 million -- full year 2016 net revenues increase 7.3%, driving 19.0% rise in net income an

* Q4 revenue $55.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $54.2 million

* Qtrly diluted EPS $0.36

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

