BRIEF-Regulator halts review of Zhejiang Hisoar Pharma's share private placement plan
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application
July 5 Monash Ivf Group Ltd-
* Response to recent australian financial review article-mvf.ax
* "Rrecent comments by an unnamed source in AFR citing an "ongoing problem" between Monash and its doctors are speculative and inaccurate" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application
* Says it will buy land and building located in Bongmyeong-ri, Dongsan-myeon, Chuncheon-si, Gangwon-do, Korea