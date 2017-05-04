May 4 (Reuters) - Italy's Moncler Chief Corporate Officer Luciano Santel tells a post-results analyst call:

* expects wholesale channel to grow "mid-single digit" this year, up from previously expected "low-single digit"

* store relocations and enlargements expected mainly in Q3

* the group's spring summer collection is being appreciated by customers, trend in April in line with Q1

* growth rate of online sales in first quarter higher than traditional stores

* growth rate in first three months of so-called "other category" products is higher than growth of outerwear

* company sees increase in tourist customers in Europe, not only Chinese, but also from Korea and Taiwan

* group aims to open 15 "shop-in-shops" this year

* looks "closely, selectively" at travel retail shops in airports Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)