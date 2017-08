BRIEF-Mondadori FY net profit jumps to EUR 22.5 mln

March 21 (Reuters) - Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA:

* FY net revenue 1.26 billion euros ($1.36 billion) versus 1.12 billion euros a year ago

* FY net profit 22.5 million euros versus 6.4 million euros a year ago

* 2017 outlook: sees stable pro-forma revenues compared to 2016, adjusted EBITDA in "high-single digit" growth, increase in net profit of 30 pct

* 2019 estimates: consolidated revenue above 1.3 billion euros; adjusted EBITDA of about 115 million euros; net profit of 35 million euros Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9253 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)