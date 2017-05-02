May 2 Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA:

* Its subsidiary Mondadori France has completed, following the purchase of the 20% minority interest in the share capital, the disposal of 100 pct of NaturaBuy SAS

* The disposal of 100% of NaturaBuy amounts to 12.2 million euros ($13.32 million) based on an enterprise value of 10.5 million euros

* The impact on the 2017 net financial position of Mondadori France amounts to 9.4 million euros Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)