Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Mondelez International Inc:
* Mondelēz International reports Q1 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly organic net revenue grew 0.6%
* In 2017, expects double-digit adjusted EPS growth on a constant-currency basis
* Mondelez - on January 18, 2017, company reached an agreement to sell most of its grocery business in Australia and New Zealand to Bega Cheese Limited
* Mondelez says in addition, company expects free cash flow of approximately $2 billion in 2017
* Continues to expect organic net revenue to increase at least 1 percent in 2017
* Mondelez - incurred incremental expenses to ready business for sale transactions of $1 million in three months ended March 31, 2017
* Mondelez says estimates currency translation would reduce net revenue growth by approximately 1 percent & adjusted eps by approximately $0.02 in 2017
* Continues to expect 2017 adjusted operating income margin in mid-16 percent range
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net revenues $6.41 billion versus $6.46 billion
* Q1 revenue view $6.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.