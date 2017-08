March 6 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA:

* It executes with Vodafone Greece a license agreement for 14 animated series for a total broadcasting of 174 hours

* License has 1.5 years duration, and authorizes licensee to broadcast programs in Greece via internet channel Vodafone TV for home and mobile devices in video on demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)