March 20 (Reuters) - Mondo TV France SA:

* FY production value 393,000 euros ($422,553.60) versus 3.8 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss 558,271 euros versus profit 295,270 euros a year ago

* Targets 2019 EBITDA at 5.5 million euros

* Targets 2017 production value at about 750,000 euros, 2019 production value at 11.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)