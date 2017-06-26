PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 26
June 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 26 MONDO TV FRANCE SA:
* SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES (ATLAS) AND ATLAS CAPITAL MARKETS FOR THE ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS FOR UP TO 2.5 MILLION EUROS
* ATLAS COMMITS TO SUBSCRIBING TO 250 CONVERTIBLE BONDS FOR EUR 10,000 EUROS EACH IN VARIOUS TRANCHES
* ATLAS COMMITS TO CONVERTING BONDS INTO MONDO TV FRANCE ORDINARY SHARES WITHIN 5 YEARS FROM THEIR ISSUE Source text: reut.rs/2sHPq6x Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 25 Music streaming service Pandora Media Inc's founder and chief executive, Tim Westergren, plans to step down, Recode reported citing people familiar with the company's plans.