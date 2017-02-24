BRIEF-JCR upgrades Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc's rating to "A+" and changes outlook to stable - JCR
* Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) upgraded the company's rating to "A+" from "A" -JCR
Feb 24 Mondo TV SpA:
* Mondo TV Iberoamerica reached with Alianzas Producciones an agreement for the co-production of two more seasons of the live teen series "Heidi"
* Total production budget is of little less than $11 million and an investment of Mondo TV Iberoamerica of $8 million in the next two years
* The first series will start airing from March 2017 across Latin America on Nickelodeon Latin America
* Mondo TV Iberoamerica will become the owner of 60 pct of the copyright on the work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 China stocks edged up on Tuesday in thin trading as caution prevailed following a months-long run-up to the main index's late-November peak, a key technical resistance.