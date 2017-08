June 1 (Reuters) - MONDO TV IBEROAMERICA SA:

* SEES 2017 REVENUE BUDGET AT 4.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION EUROS IN FY 2016

* SEES 2017 NET RESULT BUDGET AT 1.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 250,000 EUROS IN FY 2016

* SEES 2017 EBITDA BUDGET AT 1.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.3 MILLION EUROS IN FY 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2qJ1bFt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)