April 5 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA:

* Unit Mondo TV Iberoamerica group reaches a global partnership agreement with TV Atzeca for Mexico

* Agreement grants rights of broadcast on free-to-air TV of all the animation library of Mondo TV along with the first season of teen fiction series Heidi, Bienvenida a Casa