4 months ago
BRIEF-Moneta Money Bank AGM rejects shareholder request to cut capital ratio
April 24, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Moneta Money Bank AGM rejects shareholder request to cut capital ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank As

* says AGM rejects shareholder request to optimise capital structure

* request was to enable a decrease of Tier 1 capital ratio to 16.5% by the end of 2017 and to 15.5% or lower or to the level 1 percentage point above the minimum Tier 1 capital ratio set out by the Czech National Bank by the end of Q2 2018

* Templeton Emerging Markets Group, representing 2.1 percent stake, had made request

* Moneta targets 15.5 percent ratio, CET1 was at 20.5 percent at end-2016 Further company coverage:

