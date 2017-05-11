FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2017 / 6:50 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Moneta Money Bank committed to high payout ratio -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank As

* CEO Tomas Spurny says, in telephone interview after Q1 results, expects high-single digit lending growth in 2017, accelerating according to plan

* says bank committed to organic growth strategy, would consider non-material acquisitions but nothing being considered at moment

* says expects to hear new capital requirement levels from cnb regulator in q3

* says extraordinary dividend not feasible this year, committed to high payout ratio from 2017, 2018 profits Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)

